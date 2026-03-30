Job opening: Senior Executive Assistant

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has been the world’s largest and most effective space advocacy group for 45 years. Co-founded by Carl Sagan, The Planetary Society’s mission is to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration. We offer a supportive and collaborative work environment and operate with a high level of mutual trust. We are passionate about our mission and committed to continual organizational improvement while also respecting and protecting work/life balance. Our team is strengthened by its diversity of talents, experiences, and perspectives. We foster mutual respect and a sense of belonging for all people in our work.

Position Summary

Reporting to the CEO, the Senior Executive Assistant provides high-level administrative and operational support to ensure the effective use of the CEO’s time, attention, and focus.

This role goes beyond traditional executive support to include coordination across the organization’s leadership team and support for key strategic initiatives. Acting as a trusted extension of the CEO, the Senior Executive Assistant helps ensure that priorities are clear, communication is streamlined, and decisions translate into action.

This is an ideal role for an experienced executive assistant who brings strong judgment, discretion, and organizational awareness, and who is comfortable operating in both highly detailed and cross-functional contexts.

This role operates with a high degree of trust and discretion and serves as a key extension of the CEO in interactions across the organization.

Responsibilities

CEO Support & Prioritization

Manage and optimize the CEO’s calendar, ensuring alignment with strategic priorities and making tradeoffs as needed.

Coordinate scheduling of internal and external meetings, including Board members, partners, and senior staff.

Serve as a primary point of contact for requests directed to the CEO.

Anticipate needs, identify potential conflicts, and proactively resolve competing priorities.

Prepare research, briefing materials, agendas, and meeting summaries to support the CEO’s work.

Communication & Correspondence

Draft, review, and manage email communications on behalf of the CEO.

Track incoming requests and ensure timely responses or appropriate delegation.

Maintain organized records of key communications, decisions, and follow-ups.

Ensure consistent and professional communication with internal and external stakeholders.

Leadership Team Coordination

Support planning and coordination of leadership team meetings, including agenda development and preparation of materials.

Track decisions and action items from leadership meetings and ensure follow-through.

Coordinate across departments to gather updates, inputs, and materials for CEO and leadership discussions.

Help maintain visibility into key initiatives and priorities across teams.

Serve as a liaison on behalf of the CEO to support clarity, alignment, and follow-through.

Strategic Initiative Support

Provide coordination and project support for selected cross-department initiatives led by the CEO.

Track progress, timelines, and deliverables for key priorities.

Follow up with stakeholders to ensure accountability and momentum.

Help identify bottlenecks and ensure issues are elevated and resolved.

In some cases, take on direct ownership of discrete projects or workstreams, particularly those requiring cross-functional coordination.

Board & Governance Support

Coordinate logistics and materials for Board meetings and committee work.

Assist in preparing Board materials, presentations, and briefings.

Track follow-up actions related to Board decisions and priorities.

Support communication with Board members as needed.

Administrative Operations

Manage travel arrangements, itineraries, and expense reporting for the CEO.

Maintain organized digital filing systems and documentation.

Support logistics for events, external engagements, and speaking opportunities.

Handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism.

Use sound judgment to prioritize issues and escalate matters appropriately to the CEO.

Ideal Candidate Profile

The ideal candidate for this position is an experienced executive assistant who brings strong judgment, discretion, and organizational awareness. They are highly organized and detail-oriented, while also able to see the bigger picture and support work across teams. They are proactive, resourceful, and take initiative in managing priorities and ensuring follow-through.

They build strong, positive relationships and are someone colleagues and external partners enjoy working with. They are comfortable working behind the scenes to support leadership, while also engaging confidently with a range of stakeholders. This individual thrives in a dynamic environment and takes pride in helping leaders and teams operate effectively to advance The Planetary Society’s mission.

Minimum Skills and Requirements

8+ years of experience supporting senior executives, preferably in a nonprofit or mission-driven organization.

Demonstrated experience operating as a senior or lead executive assistant; experience supporting a CEO or executive leader in a nonprofit organization preferred.

Experience coordinating projects or initiatives involving multiple stakeholders.

Experience working across teams and navigating organizational dynamics.

Exceptional organizational and time management skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication abilities.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple competing demands.

Detail-oriented, with strong judgment and the ability to anticipate needs.

Ability to work in a hybrid environment with regular in-person presence in Pasadena (1–2 days per week on average).

Ability to travel as needed, including domestic and occasional international travel, in support of the CEO’s schedule and organizational priorities.

Willingness to maintain a flexible schedule to accommodate occasional early morning or evening meetings tied to travel or external engagements.

Ability to perform work at a computer for extended periods of time.

Comfort with learning and using computer software and office equipment.

Legal authorization to work in the U.S.

Personal Attributes

Builds strong, positive working relationships and is someone colleagues and partners enjoy working with.

Brings a professional, approachable presence that fosters trust and effective collaboration.

Operates with integrity, honesty, and a strong commitment to maintaining confidentiality.

Has a proactive, solution-oriented mindset.

Committed to The Planetary Society's core values: curiosity, humanity, optimism, independence, credibility, effectiveness.

Compensation & Benefits

Salary range: $85,000-$95,000, depending on qualifications and experience

Medical and dental insurance

403(b) retirement savings plan with employer match

Paid time off: 11 holidays + vacation and sick leave

Group term life, short-term, and long-term disability insurance

A supportive and mission-driven work culture

Beautiful location in Pasadena, CA, with hybrid work flexibility

Engaged colleagues and meaningful, space-focused work

The Planetary Society is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals who are representative of the culturally and ethnically diverse communities that we serve.

To apply

Please send your resume and cover letter detailing your qualifications to [email protected]. The application deadline is April 22, 2026.