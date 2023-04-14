Want more space? Speak up!

If you dream of standing on another planet, avoid the nightmarish surface of Venus. The planet next door used to be a lot like Earth, and if you somehow found yourself there back then you’d enjoy moderate temperatures and views of liquid water oceans. Today, the planet is much less hospitable — standing on the surface of Venus would quickly kill you in very unpleasant ways. Learn more about why robotic emissaries are our best bet for exploring this harsh but fascinating world. Pictured: An image of Venus's surface created by combining data from the Pioneer, Venera, and Magellan missions. Image credit: NASA.

What happens behind the scenes when Congress funds NASA? The latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition features a conversation with Jean Toal Eisen, a former senior staffer on the Senate Appropriations Committee who drafted legislation directing billions of dollars to NASA. She unpacks how decisions and priorities are made behind closed doors, and the motivations and drivers of the people who make them. Want to ensure that your voice is heard behind those closed doors? The Planetary Society’s space policy and advocacy program educates lawmakers about space exploration and important missions, connects our members with their representatives at key decision-making moments, and makes sure space is always part of the conversation. Do your part to support this crucial program.

Tune into one of the world’s biggest space parties. Last week, Planetary Radio host Sarah Al-Ahmed brought her mic to Yuri’s Night in Los Angeles, an annual celebration of all things space. Hear her interviews with Star Trek cast members, JPL Director Laurie Leshin, astronaut Jessica Watkins, and more.