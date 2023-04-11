Digital Day of Action 2023

At the heart of every space mission and cosmic discovery is public support for space exploration. Democracies depend on input from their citizens about how to prioritize their resources.

The U.S. Congress is currently considering NASA's 2024 budget — the time to act is now.



If you're in the U.S., your voice is vital in proving vast public support for a strong NASA budget.

If you're outside the U.S., your voice is still crucial to our mission. Help spread the word about our Day of Action and the importance of space exploration.

