Digital Day of Action 2023
📢 On April 18, 2023, The Planetary Society encourages space enthusiasts to tell U.S. Congress to support space exploration
At the heart of every space mission and cosmic discovery is public support for space exploration. Democracies depend on input from their citizens about how to prioritize their resources.
The U.S. Congress is currently considering NASA's 2024 budget — the time to act is now.
If you're in the U.S., your voice is vital in proving vast public support for a strong NASA budget.
If you're outside the U.S., your voice is still crucial to our mission. Help spread the word about our Day of Action and the importance of space exploration.
Your Digital Day of Action checklist
✅ Sign our petitions to ensure your Representatives know that you support:
- NASA's proposed budget growth for Fiscal Year 2024
- NASA's VERITAS mission to Venus, which is at risk of cancellation
- Funding for NASA's asteroid-hunting space telescope NEO Surveyor
✅ Join our virtual Prep Rally on April 18 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Hear from experts in the fields of planetary science, public policy, and grassroots advocacy, and learn how to turn your passion for space exploration into action to support space exploration.
Speakers:
- Dr. Bethany Ehlmann, President of The Planetary Society
- Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy for The Planetary Society
- Jack Kiraly, Director of Government Relations for The Planetary Society
- Dr. M. Darby Dyar, Deputy Principal Investigator on NASA's VERITAS mission to Venus
- Dr. Jennifer Whitten, Associate Deputy Principal Investigator for NASA's VERITAS mission to Venus
✅ Read up on our top priorities:
- NASA’s 2024 budget proposal faces political headwinds
- Why we need VERITAS
- Why we need the NEO Surveyor space telescope
✅ Help us reach more people by sharing our petitions with your network
Every share helps — your support can make all the difference. Share our petitions and social media graphics to help us raise awareness.
Petitions to share:
Help NASA secure $27.2 billion in 2024
Save the VERITAS mission to Venus
Fund NEO Surveyor, NASA's asteroid-hunting space telescope
Social graphics to share: