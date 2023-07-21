That’s a mare

NASA has announced a new project to investigate volcanic terrain on the Moon. Artemis’ cadence of robotic lunar missions will include a new scientific payload called DIMPLE — Dating an Irregular Mare Patch with a Lunar Explorer — to study the Ina Irregular Mare Patch, an area of hilly terrain (pictured) created by volcanic activity on the near side of the Moon. Image credit: NASA LRO.

China’s plans for a Moon landing are coming together. The China Manned Space Agency recently announced a more formalized set of plans to land a pair of astronauts on the surface of the Moon before the end of the decade. The mission would involve separately launching a crewed spacecraft and lander segments, which would rendezvous and dock in lunar orbit before landing on the lunar surface. The agency is also calling for proposals for science payloads to travel on the lunar lander.

The director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is retiring. Jody Singer announced her retirement this week after more than 38 years of service. Singer was Marshall’s first female center director, among many firsts in her career.