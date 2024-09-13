Someone’s aliens

ESA’s Juice spacecraft has confirmed that Earth is habitable. The European Space Agency’s mission to study Jupiter’s icy moons tested out some of its habitability-gauging instruments on a recent flyby of Earth. The instruments seem to all be working just fine, having confirmed that our planet does indeed have the conditions required for habitability. Pictured: Earth seen by ESA's Juice spacecraft as it flew by. Image credit: ESA/Juice/JMC.

China’s Chang’e-6 spacecraft hasn’t finished its work in space just yet. After dropping off a sample it collected from the Moon for return to Earth, the spacecraft has now turned up at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), a gravitationally stable location used by spacecraft, including JWST. The orbiter's visit to L2 could provide useful experience for China’s upcoming missions, such as the “Earth 2.0” exoplanet-hunting space telescope, which aims to launch to L2 in 2028.

The Polaris Dawn private astronaut mission is underway. A SpaceX Crew Dragon launched on Sept. 10 carrying a four-person crew into Earth orbit. Private astronauts Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis performed a successful spacewalk on Sept. 12, the first commercial astronauts ever to do so. The mission is planned to return to Earth on Sept. 15.

NASA will not fly its twin ESCAPADE smallsats on the inaugural New Glenn launch. The agency decided to remove the Mars-bound mission from the first launch of Blue Origin’s rocket because of concerns that the rocket may not be ready in time. NASA instead plans to launch the mission on a subsequent New Glenn launch, as early as spring 2025.

Europa Clipper is go for launch. The NASA mission to study Jupiter’s moon Europa up close and search for signs of habitability has been approved for launch next month. The first potential launch period goes from Oct. 10-31, with exact timing depending on weather conditions and coordination with other launches taking place from Kennedy Space Center.