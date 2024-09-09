Connecting ancient life to other worlds

In the final episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Captain Picard and the godlike entity Q travel to Earth’s ancient past. Volcanoes dominate the landscape, and sulfur fills the air. Q points out a green puddle where a group of amino acids is about to combine and form the first protein, marking the beginning of life on Earth.

“This is you,” Q says as he dips his hand into the puddle. “Everything you know, your entire civilization, it all begins right here in this little pond of goo.”

At The Planetary Society’s Search for Life Symposium in February 2024, Betül Kaçar used an image from this scene in her presentation on how understanding ancient Earth life can help us search for life on other worlds.

Kaçar is an associate professor of bacteriology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she and her colleagues are using artificial DNA to reconstruct some of the earliest living organisms and study how they may have evolved into life as we know it today. What they learn will be helpful as we examine the atmospheres of Earthlike exoplanets, looking for signs of life as we know it and how it may have existed billions of years in the past.

“As someone who studies the origin of life and its early evolution, I’m interested in connecting what we learn from our past to finding life elsewhere,” Kaçar said. “‘Star Trek’ has been quite influential.”