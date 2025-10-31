ESCAPADE launch: What to expect

NASA is preparing to launch a pair of twin probes to Mars to study how the solar wind has stripped away the planet’s atmosphere and left behind the desolate surface we see there today.

The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorer (ESCAPADE) mission is scheduled for an afternoon launch aboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket from Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as soon as Nov. 9, 2025. The two spacecraft — named Blue and Gold after the University of California, Berkeley’s school colors — will simultaneously study Mars’ magnetosphere, the region around the planet with a magnetic field strong enough to deflect some solar radiation, from two different orbital vantage points. In this way, variations in the field’s strength, atmospheric escape, and how those processes respond to fluctuating solar winds can be finely tracked and characterized.

Why send another orbital mission to Mars?

Scientists think that Mars once hosted a thick atmosphere that, like Earth’s, allowed for snow, rain, rivers, and lakes. During that time, Mars may have been a haven for life. Some 3.5-4.1 billion years ago, however, Mars’ magnetic field mostly shut down, leaving only a patchy remnant field maintained by magnetized rock in Mars’ crust. Since then, the planet has been more susceptible to bombardment by high-energy particles from both the Sun and the Cosmos beyond. Atmospheres subjected to this constant barrage lead to gases being ejected into outer space, exposing the surface to UV and X-ray irradiation that would otherwise be absorbed by the atmosphere. The average Martian atmospheric density at the surface is now only 1% of Earth’s. That is far too thin for water to be stable at the surface any longer and would present a radiation hazard for any life on the surface.

Why the magnetic field faltered, what remains of it today, and exactly when cozy conditions on the surface of Mars ceased to exist are still the subject of debate. It’s possible that Mars went through many episodes of habitability and uninhabitability before settling into the cold and dry desert we see today. Through a unique collaboration between NASA, three universities, and several industry partners, ESCAPADE will build on prior Mars missions and offer pivotal insights into how the solar wind interacts with Mars’ patchy magnetic field and how fast atmospheric escape has occurred through time.