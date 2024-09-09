Extraterrestrial artifacts

Spotting alien artifacts

Could evidence of alien technology, even long defunct, truly exist within the Solar System? According to Jacob Haqq-Misra, senior research investigator at the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science and a participant in The Planetary Society’s Search for Life Symposium, it’s a feasible possibility, and that means it’s worth scientific investigation.

Consider the timescales involved. The planets of the Solar System have been around for 4.5 billion years, and the galaxy itself is about 9 billion years old. As Haqq-Misra puts it, that’s “plenty of time” for alien life to arise and then leave evidence of itself here. There are a few different scenarios for how exactly that might have happened, according to SETA scientists. Intelligent life might have previously inhabited the Solar System, leaving behind evidence of their presence. Lifeforms from elsewhere might have sent a probe to our system that is still here but no longer works, or maybe they could have even sent a probe here that remains active to this day.

“How would we know?” asks Haqq-Misra. “How would we recognize extraterrestrial technology if we found it?”

This is what motivates Haqq-Misra and his colleagues’ work. They develop and test ideas for what signs of alien technology — also known as “technosignatures” — might look like. Some pieces of evidence, like an intact alien probe, would clearly advertise their extraterrestrial nature. Others would be more subtle, like discovering chemical anomalies in Martian soil that hint at the past use of nuclear fuel or refined metals. Radar surveys could also look for unnaturally shaped objects, searches in visible light could find particularly reflective surfaces that might be artificial, and infrared telescopes could detect waste heat from machines. Many of these efforts could get started using data that scientists already have in hand.

To date, though, Haqq-Misra says he can count the number of SETA research papers on two hands. One group searched for anomalies in a broad survey of the sky. Others performed radio studies of ‘Oumuamua, an unusual interstellar object that would later be best explained as an icy fragment of a planet from another star system. Another looked for artificial objects that share Earth’s orbit. And most recently, a collaboration used machine learning algorithms to search for anomalies on the surface of the Moon.

“That’s it,” says Haqq-Misra. “There’s tons of work to be done.”