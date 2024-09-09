Earthlings as aliens

Part of what makes the search for life so fascinating is the way it contextualizes our existence here on Earth. If there is indeed intelligent life out there, those beings may be searching for us just as we are searching for them.

So, if aliens were to detect our presence, what might they find?

Imagine an alien civilization light-years away from Earth at about the same level of technological development as humans. They may detect Earth’s existence — an exoplanet from their perspective. They’d know that it is at the right distance from the Sun to support liquid water on the planet’s surface, and if those aliens were water-based life forms like us, they might see this as a promising sign of habitability.

If they focused their observations on us using an instrument akin to the James Webb Space Telescope or Habitable Worlds Observatory, they could potentially analyze our atmosphere and discover oxygen (a potential sign of biological activity) and perhaps industrial pollutants (good indicators of technological activity). If they pointed radio telescopes at us, they might pick up transmissions we’ve sent out over the years.