“Shortchanging NASA is simply not smart.”

Artemis II made headlines, but did it impact the public? Polls suggest that most people in the United States were aware of the mission, but interest in it faded quickly once it was over. In a new article, The Planetary Society’s science editor, Asa Stahl, explores whether Artemis II resonated with the public, or merely glanced off them. Pictured: Cameras set up to capture and broadcast the Artemis II launch on April 1. Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani.

It’s a great year to celebrate human spaceflight. Yuri's Night is an annual celebration of the anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s first spaceflight. This year, an event was held at Griffith Observatory the day after Artemis II splashed down. On this week’s Planetary Radio, host Sarah Al-Ahmed brings you conversations from the event, with educators, engineers, astronauts, and space philosophers discussing 65 years of human spaceflight and what it means to see Earth from space.

Coming up in the Planetary Society book club: ‘To Be Taught, If Fortunate.’ On Tuesday, May 5, Planetary Society members can join a live virtual Q&A with author Becky Chambers about her novella that explores how we may someday seek out new life across the stars. Host Mat Kaplan will also ask her about how she has imagined we will adapt our bodies for space travel, while still facing some of the oldest and most challenging of human trials. This is a member-exclusive event. Not yet a member? Join today.

Flash match challenge announced! A generous Planetary Society member has issued a $5,000 matching gift challenge to boost our advocacy efforts. Your donation will power our advocacy when it matters most. Make your gift today to have it doubled during this flash match challenge!