Artemis II hit Taylor Swift levels of fame. Now what?

Back then, no one knew how famous the mission was going to be. Now that it’s over, we can unpack just how big a deal Artemis II was, and what its ability to resonate with people — or glance off them — means for the future of NASA’s Moon program.

Famous for a flash

Unless you already followed space exploration, there wasn’t much reason to have heard of Artemis until a few weeks ago. NASA had said for years that it was going to send people back to the Moon, but the specifics and dates of that program had changed many times. Though Artemis I kicked things off with a successful launch in 2022, it did so as a flight test, without any crew along for the ride.

Artemis II was different. It marked the first time astronauts had gone to the Moon in over 50 years, and it risked human lives on board. If NASA’s new Moon program was ever going to have a first truly major public moment, Artemis II was going to be it.

When the mission did lift off, more than 18 million people were watching across the largest U.S. cable networks. Splashdown drew an even larger audience, with 27 million viewers on those same channels. That’s similar to Game 7 of the World Series last year, and almost as many as saw the 2026 State of the Union address.