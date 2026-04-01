Artemis II blasts off, sending humans back to the Moon
Written by
Asa Stahl, PhD
Science Editor, The Planetary Society
April 1, 2026
Four people are now on their way to the Moon. At 6:35 p.m. EDT on April 1, NASA’s Artemis II mission lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, sending astronauts on a 10-day voyage around the Moon and back. The flight is humanity’s first crewed mission to the Moon in over 50 years, and it is meant to build toward a future lunar landing.
“For a new generation, this is the moment space exploration becomes personal. Just as Apollo did, Artemis can spark a lifelong passion for space exploration,” said Jennifer Vaugn, CEO of The Planetary Society. “Today’s successful launch is a celebration of science, engineering, and bravery coming together and reminding us that space has the power to bring out the best in ourselves.”
For the latest on Artemis II, check out our live update page.
Onboard the spacecraft is Christina Koch, the first woman ever to voyage to the Moon, Victor Glover, the first African American to do so, and Jeremy Hansen, the first Canadian. Reid Wiseman, a former Navy test pilot and Baltimore-area native, commands the mission.
The launch itself appeared to go smoothly. At a safe distance from the launchpad, onlookers cheered as the rocket's blast rushed against them — even miles away, the engine roar was about as loud as a rock concert.
“As a child on a motel balcony in Florida, I witnessed the last launch of humans to the Moon with Apollo 17. Seeing today’s launch brought back the same sense of wonder and awe,” said Bruce Betts, chief scientist at The Planetary Society.
For roughly the next 24 hours, the crew will test their spacecraft in orbit around Earth. Tomorrow, if all goes well, they will push on toward the Moon. The astronauts will eventually fly as close as 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) from the lunar surface before swinging back around and returning to Earth. When the crew passes around the far side of the Moon, they are expected to set a new record for the farthest humankind has ever traveled from our home planet: over 400,000 kilometers (252,000 miles).
Artemis II is testing the astronauts’ crew capsule, Orion, and their launch vehicle, the Space Launch System, in preparation for future missions of the Artemis program. NASA intends to land astronauts on the Moon with Artemis IV in 2028, eventually building toward a base with a sustained human presence. So far, the Space Launch System and Orion appear to have performed without issues.
While on their voyage, the crew is also conducting research to learn more about the hazards that come with traveling so far from Earth. They are collecting data on space radiation, microgravity, and the effects each has on the human body. NASA is also studying how confinement and isolation will affect the four astronauts, as they spend the next 10 days in a crew capsule that is only the size of a moving van.
Because Artemis II is traveling farther from the Moon’s surface than the Apollo missions did, its crew will get a view of the far side of the Moon unlike any humans have seen with their own eyes. The astronauts will take photographs of geological features and report back on aspects, like color, which are parsed differently by eyes than by orbiters. At the crew’s closest, the Moon will appear about as large to them as a basketball held at arm’s length.
After traveling back to Earth, the crew will reenter the atmosphere, descend under parachutes, and splash down in the Pacific Ocean.
"It's an exciting moment. With safe return of crew, Artemis II has the potential to be a pivot point in history, where we commit to going forward to a permanent presence on the Moon and onward to Mars," said Bethany Ehlmann, president of The Planetary Society. "I look forward to the rest of the Artemis II journey and the choices ahead to catalyze our exploration of space."
To Bill Nye, chief ambassador at The Planetary Society, the mission shows what humanity has to gain by investing in NASA.
"The launch of Artemis II will excite and inspire people everywhere on Earth,” said Nye. “Just a few months ago, NASA was facing extinction-level budget cuts to dozens of science missions designed to explore the Solar System and beyond. But The Planetary Society pushed back by leading a coalition of 20 science organizations. It was the largest movement for space science in history. Over 100,000 people wrote letters and emails; over 300 people showed up on Capitol Hill, and NASA funding was reinstated; the cuts were canceled. The Artemis II mission reminds us all — no matter your age, political party, or background — that the drive to explore is deep within us. NASA’s budget is a tiny fraction of federal spending, but it inspires generations of explorers. We're going back to the Moon!”
For more on the Artemis II crew, future planned Artemis missions, and a detailed Artemis II mission timeline, click here.