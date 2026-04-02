What's keeping the Artemis astronauts safe?

Far from home

Though no spaceflight is without danger, Artemis II carries special risks. It is the first flight of the Artemis program to carry people on board. The mission’s crew capsule, Orion, and its launch vehicle have only flown together once before. At the time, Orion’s life support system was not fully installed.

It has also been decades since NASA put astronauts beyond the low orbit of the International Space Station. The crew of Artemis II will travel roughly 1,000 times farther. While astronauts on the ISS can be back on the ground in a few hours if there is an emergency, the crew of Artemis II will not have that option for most of the flight — at certain points, they will be days, if not over a week, from home.

Yet NASA does not think about Artemis II as “safe” or “unsafe,” according to Hill. Instead, the agency considers missions in terms of risk. It weighs all the dangers of a flight and decides how much it needs to address each one. Instead of promising safety, NASA manages risk.

“When we're finished, it's still going to be scary. And half of our own community would probably scream,” Hill said, “if we put them on the rocket for the launch.”