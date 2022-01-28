Shoot for the moon that shoots back

Scientists may have found an elusive medium-size black hole. A new study suggests an object in the Andromeda galaxy (pictured) thought to be a collection of stars is actually a black hole about 100,000 solar masses. “We have very good detections of the biggest, stellar-mass black holes up to 100 times the size of our sun, and supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies that are millions of times the size of our sun, but there aren't any measurements of black holes between these,” said senior author Anil Seth, associate professor of astronomy at the University of Utah and co-author of the study. “That’s a large gap. This discovery fills that gap.” Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

JWST has reached its new home in space. On Jan. 24, the telescope arrived in orbit around L2, where the Sun and Earth’s gravity balance out in a way that allows JWST to keep the Sun, Earth, and Moon at its back while it observes the cosmos. It made its journey of 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) more efficiently than expected, leaving it enough fuel to remain at L2 for 20 years — twice as long as originally planned. We’ll still have to wait several months for science images, but for now, we’re happy to see the telescope arrived safe and sound.

NASA’s Curiosity rover collected some interesting Martian samples. A new study found that several of the powdered rock samples contained a kind of carbon associated with life processes on Earth. Scientists on the study said it’s hard to know what this could mean in the search for life, given that Earth and Mars differ enormously.