Remembering Missions And Anticipating Those To Come

NASA is still trying to get Hubble back up and running. The agency says it finished conducting a formal review of the telescope’s operations; next it will attempt to switch Hubble to its backup hardware, which could happen later this week. This has been an ongoing issue since June, when Hubble’s payload computer suddenly stopped working. Pictured: Hubble being deployed from the space shuttle Discovery in 1990. Image credit: NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Lockheed Corporation.

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) found four “teenage” exoplanets about 130 light-years away. The age of these planets is actually pretty special — not much is known about the transitional period of time in an exoplanet’s life, so the discovery will offer scientists a unique learning opportunity.

This week Virgin Galactic kicked off the first of two back-to-back space tourist flights. Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle will lift off July 20. Though Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have similar overarching ambitions, there are some stark differences in their approaches to spaceflight. Read our handy overview of the two companies’ space tourism programs.

The U.S. House of Representatives proposed spending $25 billion on NASA next year. This is nearly a quarter-billion more than requested by the Biden Administration. The additional money would fund the NEO Surveyor asteroid-hunting telescope, Mars Sample Return, and an upgraded configuration of the Space Launch System rocket. It also rejects the proposed cancellation of NASA’s SOFIA telescope and nuclear thermal propulsion program. Next stop: the Senate. See our FY 2022 NASA Budget tracking page for more details.