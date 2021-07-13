Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic: their space tourism flights explained

Launch vehicle

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity (VSS Unity) is a suborbital spaceplane that is released at about 15,000 meters (roughly 50,000 feet) by a carrier jet aircraft called WhiteKnightTwo. WhiteKnightTwo which takes off on a runway, similar to planes at an airport.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard is made up of a booster rocket and capsule, so its launch and landing procedures are more in line with those of a typical rocket launch.

Maximum altitude

VSS Unity reaches about 86 kilometers (about 54 miles) at its highest point. New Shepard flies up to 105 kilometers (about 65 miles).

Time weightless

On July 11, the pilots and the crew on VSS Unity experienced about four minutes of weightlessness. Passengers on New Shepard are expected to experience about three minutes of weightlessness.

The boundary of space

Where space “begins” is very murky territory. It starts at different altitudes, depending on who you ask.

NASA and the U.S. military consider space to start at roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) above Earth's surface. However, the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), which oversees air sports and human spaceflight records, considers the Kármán Line — 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) above Earth’s surface — to be the start of space. Many other organizations also consider the Kármán Line to be the beginning of space, though even the placement of the 100-kilometer threshold has been debated by scientists.

By NASA’s definition, Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity did indeed fly into space as it exceeded the 80-kilometer (50-mile) threshold. But as Blue Origin pointed out, it did not cross the Kármán Line, which New Shepard will pass on its July 20 flight.

