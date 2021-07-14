The Planetary Society, the world’s largest space interest group, was selected to receive a $1 million grant from Blue Origin’s non-profit foundation, Club for the Future. The funds will be used to support the Society’s energetic strategic plan, Space for Everyone, to increase public involvement in advancing planetary exploration, searching for life beyond earth, and defending Earth from dangerous asteroids and comets.

“This will enable us to fund activities that engage people everywhere in the adventure of space exploration and inspire the next generation,” said Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society, “Space exploration is a worthy use of our intellect and treasure. It’s in our nature to explore. We are thankful for this very generous donation from the Club for the Future, because the future of exploration is our passion.”

Club for the Future is an education-focused nonprofit founded by Blue Origin in 2019 on a mission to inspire the next generation of space explorers.

“Our recent auction for the first seat on New Shepard resulted in a donation of $28 million to our non-profit foundation, Club for the Future,” said Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin. “This donation is enabling Club for the Future to rapidly expand its reach by partnering with 19 organizations to develop and inspire the next generation of space professionals. Our generation will build the road to space and these efforts will ensure the next generation is ready to go even further.”

About Club for the Future

Founded by Blue Origin in 2019, Club for the Future is a nonprofit foundation whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space. The Club and its collaborators are doing this through Postcards to Space, space-focused curriculum, and access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets. For more information visit, ClubforFuture.org

About Blue Origin

Blue Origin was founded by Jeff Bezos with the vision of enabling a future where millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth. To preserve Earth, Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth into space. On July 20, Blue Origin will fly its first astronaut crew on board New Shepard to space and back. To watch the launch live on July 20 or sign up for updates visit BlueOrigin.com.

