Rather remarkable robots

NASA and ESA are planning to return Mars samples to Earth by 2033. The agencies announced this week that their Mars Sample Return campaign has been simplified thanks to the impressive performance of the Perseverance rover. A sample retrieval lander will arrive on Mars in 2028, but the plans no longer require a new rover to fetch samples and return them to the lander. Instead, Perseverance will shuttle the samples, with the help of two sample recovery helicopters that will accompany the lander. Pictured: An illustration of the team of robots that will be involved in Mars Sample Return. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

The U.S. Senate’s 2023 NASA budget is looking good. The budget proposes a $1.9 billion increase over the prior year, matching the President's top-line request. It supported many of The Planetary Society's top priorities, including full funding for Mars Sample Return, Europa Clipper, and public-private partnerships for human lunar exploration. It restored $40 million to NEO Surveyor, which NASA proposed to slash by 75%. This represents progress, though does not solve the funding problem facing this critical program. Learn more about NASA’s FY 2023 budget.

JWST may have already broken its own record for oldest galaxy ever detected. Just one week after finding a galaxy 13.5 billion light-years away, NASA’s new space telescope may have spotted an even more distant, and therefore even older galaxy. Named CEERS-93316, this galaxy appears as it existed just 235 million years after the Big Bang. This discovery still needs to be confirmed by studying the spectra of the galaxy’s light.

Jaw-dropping JWST pics just keep on coming. The Space Telescope Science Institute recently shared a new image showing “spokes” of gas feeding into the black hole at the center of the Cartwheel Galaxy.