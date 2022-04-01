Not a planet? Not a problem.

It looks like Pluto might have some enormous ice volcanoes. A new study from NASA’s New Horizon researchers suggests that Pluto experiences large-scale cryovolcanic activity, resulting in unique geological phenomena. Like a good exfoliator, Pluto’s large volcanoes appear to resurface large swaths of land, resulting in a relatively young surface — at least in some spots. That’s one way to get a youthful glow. Pictured: The surface of Pluto shown in greyscale, with an artistic interpretation of how past volcanic processes may have operated superimposed in blue. Image credit: NASA et al.

Hubble has broken its own record for peering deep into space. NASA’s iconic space telescope has detected the light of a star that existed within the first billion years after the big bang. This is the farthest — and therefore oldest — individual star ever seen to date.

ESA wants to find another way to get ExoMars to the Red Planet. Though the mission was recently suspended after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ESA now says it will consider other collaborators to assist with its Rosalind Franklin rover. The rover will be stored at a Thales Alenia Space site in Italy as plans are made.