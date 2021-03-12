Making our mark on other worlds

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope experienced a software glitch that kicked it into safe mode. The 30-year-old telescope (pictured) appears healthy and engineers are working on a plan to return it to normal operations. Hubble is expected to continue observing and complement discoveries made by its successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, which launches later this year. Image credit: NASA.

Scientists found carbon—an organic compound necessary for life as we know it—in a comet. The discovery was made using NASA’s flying SOFIA observatory. A key question in understanding the history of our solar system is how Earth got its water and organics; our planet likely lost those materials after being internally heated during formation. One possible source is asteroids and comets that formed farther away from the Sun and then collided with Earth long ago.

NASA awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman to help develop the rocket system that will blast samples of Mars off the surface. NASA’s Perseverance rover will collect the samples; it’s up to future missions by NASA and the European Space Agency to retrieve them and bring them back to Earth.

NASA’s InSight spacecraft is preparing to bury the tether leading to its seismometer. Burying the tether will insulate it from Mars’ drastic temperature shifts and help scientists get clearer readings of Marsquakes that will help reveal the planet’s interior.