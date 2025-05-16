Leaving tracks on other worlds

Space Advocate Update

Speak up to support NASA.

The current administration's 2026 budget request calls for a 47% cut to NASA's science programs as part of a 25% cut to NASA overall. This is an extinction-level event for the Earth and space science communities, upending decades of work and tens of billions in taxpayers' investment. But there is still time to stop these cuts from taking effect.

Wherever you live in the world, you can sign this petition to tell the United States Congress to reject these cuts and restore proper funding to NASA science before the budget for 2026 is finalized. Add your name now to tell Congress: Save NASA Science.

And be sure to check our NASA budget action center to stay up to date on the latest developments and take action to support NASA science.

You can make a difference for space advocacy.

People like you have been powerful and effective advocates for NASA’s greatest missions since The Planetary Society's founding 45 years ago. We need your support now more than ever! Every dollar you donate today to our advocacy campaign will have TWICE the impact for our efforts — thanks to a generous $75,000 matching gift challenge from a Planetary Society member! Will you help us meet the needs of this critical moment by making a gift now?

