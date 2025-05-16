The Downlink • May 16, 2025
Leaving tracks on other worlds
Space Snapshot
In this image captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in February 2025, you can see the Curiosity rover and its tracks. This may be the first time the Mars rover has ever been imaged mid-drive by an orbiter. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona.
Fact Worth Sharing
On the Moon, tracks from rovers or astronauts could last for millions of years because of the lack of wind on the atmosphere-less body. But on Mars, winds are common. Within months, tracks left by rovers will likely be erased.
Mission Briefings
Europa Clipper passed Mars and snapped some thermal pics. The NASA mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa flew past Mars on March 1 and tested its thermal imager, capturing infrared images of the red planet. This helped calibrate the imager, which will help search for heat signatures and signs of habitability on Europa. Pictured: A colorized composite of infrared images Europa Clipper captured of Mars. Warmer colors represent warmer temperatures. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.
Last year’s geomagnetic storm had major effects on Earth. The most severe to hit Earth in over two decades, the May 10, 2024 solar storm disrupted satellites, flights, and power grids. It also created temporary new radiation belts and rare widespread auroras. Some of the storm’s effects also extended to Mars.
China is expanding its Tiangong space station. Officials recently announced that they are preparing to launch new modules to meet growing science demands and plans for international cooperation.
The White House is reviving the National Space Council. The group, chaired by the Vice President, would help guide the administration’s space policy decisions.
From The Planetary Society
With missions facing cancellation, there is much to be lost. The proposed cuts to NASA’s budget would cancel dozens of space missions, including many that are already paid for, launched, and making discoveries. See an overview of some of the at-risk missions and what we stand to lose by abandoning them. Pictured: An artist’s impression of the Perseverance rover’s mast with a rocket launching the samples the rover collected, part of the Mars Sample Return program that faces cancellation. Image credit: NASA et al.
Kosmos 482 fell to Earth last week. The failed Soviet Venus lander launched in 1972 but failed to escape Earth orbit, where it remained for over 50 years. It finally reentered Earth’s atmosphere on May 10. Seismologist Ben Fernando joins this week’s Planetary Radio to explain its history, reentry, and how seismic technology could help track space debris.
Space Advocate Update
Speak up to support NASA.
The current administration's 2026 budget request calls for a 47% cut to NASA's science programs as part of a 25% cut to NASA overall. This is an extinction-level event for the Earth and space science communities, upending decades of work and tens of billions in taxpayers' investment. But there is still time to stop these cuts from taking effect.
Wherever you live in the world, you can sign this petition to tell the United States Congress to reject these cuts and restore proper funding to NASA science before the budget for 2026 is finalized. Add your name now to tell Congress: Save NASA Science.
And be sure to check our NASA budget action center to stay up to date on the latest developments and take action to support NASA science.
You can make a difference for space advocacy.
People like you have been powerful and effective advocates for NASA’s greatest missions since The Planetary Society's founding 45 years ago. We need your support now more than ever! Every dollar you donate today to our advocacy campaign will have TWICE the impact for our efforts — thanks to a generous $75,000 matching gift challenge from a Planetary Society member! Will you help us meet the needs of this critical moment by making a gift now?
What's Up
In the predawn, look for super bright Venus low in the east, with yellowish Saturn above it. On May 22, the Moon will be near Saturn, and on May 23, it will be near Venus. In the evening, Jupiter shines very bright in the western sky, with reddish Mars higher up. Learn more about what to look for in May’s night skies.
Help save space missions. Join today!
If you are not already a member, we need your help. NASA is at a crossroads, and your support is needed today! Funding for space science and exploration is at risk. It requires the voice of passionate advocates like you.
NASA is facing major budget cuts for the first time in a decade, and thousands of skilled scientists, engineers, and technicians have already been laid off at NASA centers across the US. NASA funding must grow, not shrink, if the agency is to succeed in returning to the Moon, exploring the Solar System, and seeking out life beyond Earth.
We must prevent future budget cuts. When you become a member of The Planetary Society, you join the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy nonprofit. Will you join us and enable the future of space exploration?
Wow of the Week
Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory snuck a code onto Mars. The Curiosity rover’s wheels were designed to navigate the Martian terrain, but they also include a flourish that was just for fun — a series of dots and wider lines that translate in Morse code to “J,” “P,” and “L.” The mission team hadn’t been given permission to include the JPL logo on the rover anywhere, so they snuck it onto the wheels. Now, wherever the rover drives on Mars, it leaves traces of JPL in its tracks. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!