It’s a team effort

Artemis I is officially a “go” for launch. The NASA-led mission to send an uncrewed Orion capsule to orbit the Moon and return to Earth is set to launch on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. EDT (12:33 UTC) from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Get up to speed on the mission and what to expect from the launch, and watch the live stream with us at planetary.org/live. Pictured: Artemis I’s Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad. Image credit: NASA.

NASA and ESA spacecraft have created a water map of Mars. ESA’s Mars Express and NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter have teamed up to collect data for the last decade, creating a global map of aqueous minerals (rocks that have been chemically altered by the action of water in the past). Because aqueous minerals still contain water molecules, this information, along with known locations of buried water-ice, will be essential to planning landing sites for human exploration of Mars.

NASA has identified candidate regions for landing astronauts on the Moon. All 13 regions are close to the lunar south pole, which is an area of scientific relevance because of its permanently shadowed regions. The final decision on where to land will depend in part on when Artemis III — the mission that will carry astronauts to the lunar surface — launches.