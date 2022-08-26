Who gets to use JWST and what's it like?

Picking the lucky few



Sifting through JWST proposals and picking the best is a job for the Telescope Allocation Committee, or TAC.

For cycle 1, more than 200 scientists spent several weeks narrowing 1172 proposals down to the 286 that were accepted. TAC members review proposals that match their area of expertise: An exoplanet expert would evaluate exoplanet proposals, for example.

An important part of the review process is ensuring that no bias slips in. Reviewers receive proposals that have been stripped of names and institutions, while proposers are instructed to remove all identifying information from their written pitches.

This process was first tested and implemented for the Hubble Space Telescope. Reid said that not only has it helped mitigate gender bias, it has improved the acceptance rate of first-time proposers from 5-10% to up to 30%. “We actually see more students getting time now,” he said.



Planning observations



Once the proposals have been accepted, scientists at STScI double-check each observing program to make sure JWST will properly collect the requested data.

“We have program coordinators and also instrument scientists that will go through and look at people's programs to make sure, essentially, that they make sense, that people aren't trying to use the telescope in a way that would return bad data,” said Chen.

Scheduling the observations requires a delicate dance. JWST only sees 39% of the sky at a time — an area known as its field of regard — as it keeps its sunshield facing the Sun, Earth, and Moon. It takes six months for the observatory to see every potential observing target in the sky as it travels around the Sun while orbiting the L2 point 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) from Earth.

Some events like exoplanet transits can only be scheduled at precise times. Telescope operators must also carefully manage JWST’s data recorders, which only hold 65 gigabytes of data at a time. Data is cleared from the recorders during downlinks, which happen every 12 hours, but the team must make sure not to schedule multiple data-heavy observations next to one another.

Taking all of this into account, STScI planners create a rough, one-year schedule, assigning each JWST proposal an estimated timeframe that might range from a week to months. Next, telescope operators finalize weekly observing schedules that are optimized to keep JWST from moving around more than necessary, such as pivoting back and forth across its entire field of view. The telescope turns on each axis by spinning reaction wheels. These wheels must occasionally be spun down and reset using the observatory’s thrusters. The thrusters require fuel, which must be conserved to ensure the observatory can operate for a long time.