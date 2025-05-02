The Downlink • May 02, 2025
In praise of space telescopes
Space Snapshot
The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of Ganymede peeking out from behind Jupiter in 2007. It’s one of the 35 images NASA selected to celebrate the telescope’s 35th anniversary in orbit. From planets to nebulas to galaxies and more, Hubble has been instrumental in expanding our understanding of the Cosmos and our place within it. Image credit: NASA, ESA, and E. Karkoschka (University of Arizona).
Fact Worth Sharing
NASA’s next great space telescope, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, is targeted to launch by May 2027. However, if NASA’s science budget is cut by 47% as the President’s budget request is reported to call for, this mission may not make it to the launch pad. Help ensure those cuts don't happen.
Mission Briefings
New analysis suggests K2-18b may not be home to biosignatures. In mid-April, researchers announced that data from the James Webb Space Telescope seemed to show signs of biosignatures (molecules associated with life on Earth) on an exoplanet. Recent follow-up analysis of the data suggests that there may be too much noise in the data to draw any conclusions. Pictured: An artist’s impression of K2-18 b. Image credit: NASA et al.
Jared Isaacman is moving forward as potential NASA Administrator. The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee voted to advance President Trump's nominee on April 30 in a bipartisan vote of 19 to 9. Next, the entire Senate will vote to confirm Isaacman for the role.
China is sharing Chang’e-5 lunar samples with other countries. The China National Space Administration recently announced that it had approved applications from universities in the United States, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan to borrow samples collected from the Moon by its Chang’e-5 mission in 2020.
Dragonfly is ready to be built. The mission to Saturn’s moon Titan has passed its critical design review, meaning it is approved to move on to construction of the spacecraft itself. Dragonfly is scheduled to launch in 2028, sending a rotorcraft to fly in Titan’s skies.
Vesta may not have a core as previously thought. New research using data from NASA’s Dawn mission suggests that Vesta, one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt, didn’t fully separate into layers like larger planets. Its internal structure appears only slightly denser toward the center, possibly because it formed late or is the remnant of a larger body destroyed by a major impact.
From The Planetary Society
The Voyager Golden Records carry human emotions into the Cosmos. The sounds and images encoded into the phonograph records (pictured) aboard NASA’s twin Voyager spacecraft are designed to depict Earth, life, and humanity. Read our latest article about how the Voyagers also carry human emotion, especially love, out into the great beyond. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
Social media can be a powerful tool for sharing space with the world. This week on Planetary Radio, Sarah Al-Ahmed chats with the YouTuber Astrokobi about how he went from stargazing in a rural Australian backyard to inspiring millions of people around the world to love space science.
You’re invited to the Humans to the Moon and Mars Summit. Taking place May 28–29, 2025, in Washington, D.C., the Summit will bring together astronauts, scientists, innovators, policymakers, and explorers to chart the next giant leaps toward the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Planetary Society members can use the promo code PlanetarySocietyMARS2025 for a 10% discount on registration.
Space Advocate Update
Industry, scientific, and public interest orgs speak up for science
The Planetary Society and a coalition of major industry, scientific, and public-interest organizations released a joint letter on April 30 urging congressional leaders to push back against the potential cuts to space science. The letter, initially signed by the American Astronomical Society, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, the Commercial Space Federation, Explore Mars, Inc., The Mars Society, and the Planetary Science Institute, can be read here.
What's Up
In the predawn, look for super bright Venus low in the east with yellowish Saturn above it. In the evening, Jupiter shines very bright in the western sky, with reddish Mars higher up. The Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks overnight between May 5-6. Learn more about what to look for in May’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
Space telescopes are tools for science, but they also show us the beauty of the Cosmos. Planetary Society member and artist Dawn Haywood recognized this, and created a series of oil pastel drawings based on images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and JWST. Learn more about each painting’s inspiration. Image credit: Dawn Haywood.
