In what a team of researchers claim is our strongest hint yet that we're not alone in the Universe, scientists may have detected dimethyl sulfide — a chemical almost uniquely associated with life on Earth — in the atmosphere of another planet. If the evidence holds up, this would mean that a world more than 100 light-years away hosts a substance that, on Earth, only exists because of plants and microbes.

Before this can be called a discovery, many questions have to be answered first. Scientists must confirm if the signal is real and if it truly indicates the presence of life, confronting lots of possible alternatives along the way. But no matter what they find, these first hints mark a new era in how we search for life beyond the Solar System.

A possible signal

Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a team of researchers has peered into the atmosphere of a planet called K2-18 b as it passed in front of its star. This technique, called transmission spectroscopy, allows scientists to puzzle out the contents of a planet’s atmosphere by seeing how light gets absorbed by its gases on the way toward us. In this case, the researchers found signatures that appear to be best explained by a chemical called dimethyl sulfide (DMS), or its cousin dimethyl disulfide (DMDS), or possibly both.