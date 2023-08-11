Hasta la vista, baby

Perseverance and Ingenuity are still hard at work on Mars. The Ingenuity helicopter took its 54th flight this week, snapping this image of the Perseverance rover from the air. Although Ingenuity usually takes to the air to act as a scout for the rover, this flight was designed to test the spacecraft’s systems after an unexpected interruption to its previous flight. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Registration is open for International Observe the Moon Night. Taking place on Saturday, Oct. 21, this NASA-led event invites people around the world to plan public observing events, host lunar celebrations, or simply observe the Moon on their own. Register to add your event (or yourself!) to NASA's global map of lunar observers.

The first crewed Starliner flight has been delayed. Boeing’s commercial crew vehicle, which is designed to dock with the International Space Station, has had its first crewed flight postponed to no earlier than March 2024. The delay has been attributed to issues with the spacecraft’s parachutes and wiring.