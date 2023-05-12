Hard-working spacecraft and even harder-working microbes

A meteorite from the Eta Aquarid shower may have struck a New Jersey home. This annual shower, which peaked last week, is caused by the Earth passing through debris left behind by the comet Halley. Some of that debris includes rocks large enough to survive burning up in Earth’s atmosphere, and one such rock may have made it all the way into a bedroom in New Jersey. Nobody was injured, and the 10x15 cm (4x6 inch) rock (pictured) is being examined to determine its origin. Image credit: Hopewell Township Police Department.

NASA’s Dragonfly mission to Titan may be facing delays. The agency’s 2024 budget request included a nearly 20% cut to the mission’s budget. The mission team, based at the Applied Physics Lab, says this could affect the mission’s launch date, currently slated for 2027 with the flying spacecraft arriving at Titan in 2034.

Planetary defense experts met this week to plan for an upcoming close pass. The Apophis T-6 workshop brought world experts on asteroid research together virtually in an annual meeting to prepare for the close approach of the asteroid Apophis, which will happen in April 2029. While the asteroid does not pose a threat to Earth, it does present an opportunity to study an asteroid up-close without having to travel to a distant location in space and to engage the public about the importance of planetary defense.