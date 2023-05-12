Why has SpaceX's Starship sparked an environmental controversy?

So the question to ask is whether Boca Chica was the best site for this new rocket development. Is there more land they could've bought? Could they have done offsets with the Department of Interior and converted another portion of the Texas shoreline into a different refuge that would offset these impacts? I guess what I'm saying is that we talk about iterating fast and I get it, but they actually did have plenty of time to go through and do these processes the right way. And that includes picking out maybe a different site, maybe working with the Kennedy Space Center to develop something else. Or if they wanted to keep it there, to really engage the community and say, how do we offset this? It feels to me like they just wanted the public and the regulators to go along with it and they've been pretty successful with that.

I know one of the critiques about the idea that they should just be launching from Kennedy Space Center is that there's too much traffic there. And to give credit to that point, yeah, we should have developed another space port. Absolutely we should have. But is the right way to do it to have a private company come in, buy 20 acres and say, “Deal with the consequences”? I don't think so. But that's basically what the FAA has allowed in my view.

SpaceX did an environmental assessment, which is basically just a mini version of an environmental impact assessment where the impacts would be below what we call a significant level. That's what SpaceX proposed, along with the FAA. They proposed this in order to take this site from the small launchpad it is to a large launch facility with development, tests, landings, all the stuff that they wanted to do, with a process that takes less time, that has less requirements.

Casey Dreier: I see. So if I can restate this to make sure I understand, basically SpaceX went this easier route years ago and then have gone back and modified it without having to redo the full heavy-handed environmental impact assessment?

Eric Roesch: Well actually no. The original in 2015 was a full environmental impact assessment, but they did what they called written reevaluations because the original assessment did not have exploding tiny little prototype Starships included in it. So the FAA had to go through and say, “Here's why it's acceptable.” You keep adding more and more of those until at some point you've ratcheted from what the site was into something different, and you'd have to start a brand new process over. That's what we hit in that 2020-21 period, when they were permitting the site as a Starship test, development, and launch facility as compared to what it was before, which was a Falcon 9 occasional launch facility.

Casey Dreier: This is the period that you really reserve for your harshest critique. Is that correct? This period where suddenly the fundamental need and use of this site changes. And I think if I understand you correctly, NEPA just requires full disclosure about the full impact of what was going to be done to an existing space. And your claim is that SpaceX has not been doing that, that instead they've been diminishing what they've been doing in order to avoid the harsher or longer term reevaluations. But they've also been getting approval from the FAA, which is what controls the ability of SpaceX to launch. I think I have a quote from you here that you'd said that SpaceX and the FAA hired contractors to help evaluate these applications, who appear to have been actively complicit in greenwashing and minimizing the impacts from a very public operation run by the richest and arguably most famous man in the world. And so what are the failings in your perspective of the FAA in this situation?

Eric Roesch: I want to be clear that I have plenty of critiques about the culture of SpaceX, which I think is probably the reason that they move so fast as well. I understand the upsides there, a little bit of that tech “move fast and break things” ethos. But really at the end of the day the onus for this does come down to the FAA. They are the sponsors of the program. They're required to certify it. If we're talking about it from a business perspective, if the agency is going to let you get away with it, you may as well.

I'm going to bring up Kennedy Space Center again, because if you actually look at their requirements under NEPA, my suspicion is that the FAA may have gotten complacent because NASA is a very, very cautious agency and that goes through to all their departments. They do almost all the work that goes into the NEPA documents, which then goes into the launch licenses that are granted out of Kennedy Space Center. And so it's really easy if you have a partner that's doing most of these with you that is conservative almost to a fault, that it's easy for the FAA to get locked into just trusting their launch partners.

Casey Dreier: Interesting that they've gotten too credulous based on their past experience with a well-intentioned partner.

We saw the launch, and it basically blew apart the launchpad area and threw debris everywhere. It looks like small fires were started, along with a big dust cloud and more destruction than anyone anticipated. From a regulatory standpoint, is it too late? I know that the FAA is doing a mishap investigation, but that's because a rocket blew up. What is the proper responsibility, do you think? Or is Boca Chica incompatible with the type of exploratory rocketry that SpaceX wants to do, from an environmental regulatory perspective?

Eric Roesch: I really honestly do believe it's the latter. The orbital launchpad in Boca Chica, their full property, is something like 20 acres. If you go to launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, one of the large rocket launchpads, it's something like 175 acres. So you're talking about an eightfold or so increase in area. And so just on that really basic level, if you have land around there that is not owned by them, that is also protected habitat, I don't don't see how it works fundamentally in the long term. And to be frank with you, it's struck me that I think SpaceX realizes this as well. I think the initial vision that was pitched has been ratcheted back. They have not outright said that, but that's been my take reading between the lines.

Casey Dreier: A lot seems to hinge on the interpretation of the word ‘significant’ in terms of significant impact and SpaceX having to operate below the threshold of significant impact to the environment or to mitigate significant impact. How do you define significance for something so broad as the environment?

Eric Roesch: Well, there's 40 or 50 years of case law that talks about some of these very specific issues. There is the Council on Environmental Quality, that's part of the Executive Branch. The courts will look at those, they'll look at previous case law. The FAA also has their own guidebook for what they consider significant.

But on a more basic level, I think the big thing is the dust cloud we saw. The actual spread of debris was not really described at all in the documents they did produce, even for an incident where the rocket itself blew up on the pad. If we have evidence in hand that you've not foreseen a consequence that many people would say is obvious, then that itself demonstrates that there was a problem with the process.

