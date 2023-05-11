How did Earth get its oxygen?

Our planet was pelted by more space rocks throughout its early history. These impacts may have spiked between 4.0 and 3.8 billion years ago, when the orbits of the giant planets shifted, flinging objects throughout the inner Solar System. This event is known as the Late Heavy Bombardment.

We don’t know exactly when life arose on Earth. It’s possible life came into existence and was wiped out multiple times by giant impacts before taking hold for good. Our earliest direct evidence of life dates back to about 3.7 billion years ago. Life as we know it needs water, so Earth had some when life arose. But where did that water come from?

One theory is that Earth was born with the elemental precursors of water locked in its rocks. A second possibility is that water-rich asteroids bombarded Earth, bringing water here. It’s also possible that some combination of both theories happened.

The building blocks of Earth were probably not icy, since the Sun is hot enough in the inner Solar System to sublimate ice — turning it directly from a solid to a gas. However, it is possible that the chemical precursors to water could have been present inside the rocks that formed Earth.

The European Space Agency’s Rosetta mission showed that comets like 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko are not a good match for Earth’s water. Nevertheless, water-rich asteroids are still a possibility. Evidence in support of asteroids recently came from Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission, which returned samples of asteroid Ryugu to Earth. Another recent study theorizes that Theia, the giant world that impacted Earth and formed our Moon, could have been the source of Earth’s water.



From cyanobacteria to homo sapiens



Early organisms lived within an atmosphere bereft of oxygen and full of carbon dioxide, similar to present-day Venus and Mars. How these microbes survived in such harsh conditions is not entirely clear, but scientists have found present-day microbes that live without oxygen in the salty depths of the Mediterranean Sea, and in an arsenic-laden river in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

Then, something extraordinary happened: A microscopic organism named cyanobacteria emerged and began using sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce food in a process called photosynthesis. The byproduct of photosynthesis is oxygen. The estimated time at which this happened varies from 3.0 billion to 2.8 billion to 2.7 billion to 2.5 billion years ago.