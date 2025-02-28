Color me impressed!

There’s a new possible explanation for Mars’ color. New research suggests that the rusty minerals that make Mars red may be iron oxides known as ferrihydrite. Because ferrihydrite forms in the presence of water, this could mean that Mars turned red earlier than previously thought. Pictured: Mars seen by the European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft as it flew past on its way to Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in 2007. The composite image combines near-infrared, green, and near-ultraviolet wavelengths. Image credit: ESA et al.

The chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth has dropped to nearly zero. The asteroid was in the news in recent weeks because it had a non-zero chance of impacting Earth, but that probability has dropped to 0.001%. This brings the object from Level 3 to Level 0 on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, meaning it no longer requires significant attention from scientists or the public.

New evidence supports the hypothesis that Mars once had oceans. Data from China’s Zhurong Rover show extensive deposits similar to those of Earth’s coastal sediments, supporting the idea that the liquid water thought to have been present on ancient Mars may have formed an ocean. Shorelines like this could be an ideal place to look for signs of past Martian life.

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer mission has launched for the Moon. The orbiter is designed to map the form, abundance, and distribution of water on the Moon, in part to help prepare for future crewed Artemis missions. Lunar Trailblazer took off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Feb. 26.