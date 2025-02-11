Planetary Society logo
Cosmic Shores Gala

The Planetary Society celecbrating 45 years

The Board of Directors
Cordially Invites All Members of The Planetary Society to
its 45th Anniversary Celebration at our Cosmic Shores Gala

Including a Keynote Address and Discussion Panel led by Bob Pappalardo, Reception and Silent Auction,
Gala Dinner, and Awards Presentation

Join Master of Ceremonies Robert Picardo with
Special Remarks by Bill Nye, CEO

Robert Picardo Bill Nye

April 5, 2025
4:00 To 9:00 P.M.
RMS Queen Mary, Long Beach, California

Business and Cocktail Attire

