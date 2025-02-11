Cosmic Shores Gala
The Board of Directors
Cordially Invites All Members of The Planetary Society to
its 45th Anniversary Celebration at our Cosmic Shores Gala
Including a Keynote Address and Discussion Panel led by Bob Pappalardo, Reception and Silent Auction,
Gala Dinner, and Awards Presentation
Join Master of Ceremonies Robert Picardo with
Special Remarks by Bill Nye, CEO
April 5, 2025
4:00 To 9:00 P.M.
RMS Queen Mary, Long Beach, California
Please RSVP and purchase tickets to attend
Business and Cocktail Attire
Can’t make it but still want to support our efforts?