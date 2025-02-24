The Planetary Society welcomes the Trump Administration’s reconsideration of removing nearly all probationary civil servants at NASA.

The Planetary Society extends its gratitude to the numerous individuals within and outside the agency who enabled this outcome. We also want to thank the thousands of space advocates from every state in the union who contacted Congress and the White House in the span of 48 hours to speak against the indiscriminate nature of the workforce cuts. Simply put, the public cares about NASA.

We reiterate that any workforce adjustments should be the product of a considered, strategic process that ensures the nation’s continued leadership in space science and exploration.

The Planetary Society remains very concerned about the threat of severe workforce reductions and budget cuts to the agency. These could stymie efforts to explore the Moon, Mars, and the agency’s many other renowned scientific destinations, particularly during a period without Senate-confirmed leadership.

The Planetary Society calls on the Senate to expeditiously confirm a NASA Administrator to ensure the agency has an empowered leadership team in place before further disruptions to the workforce or budget occur.