The Planetary Society welcomes the reconsideration of mass probationary employee layoffs at NASA
Press Statement
February 24, 2025
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
In response to the Trump Administration’s reversal of a previously planned action that would have indiscriminately terminated the employment of more than 1,000 scientists, engineers, and explorers at NASA, The Planetary Society released the following statement:
The Planetary Society welcomes the Trump Administration’s reconsideration of removing nearly all probationary civil servants at NASA.
The Planetary Society extends its gratitude to the numerous individuals within and outside the agency who enabled this outcome. We also want to thank the thousands of space advocates from every state in the union who contacted Congress and the White House in the span of 48 hours to speak against the indiscriminate nature of the workforce cuts. Simply put, the public cares about NASA.
We reiterate that any workforce adjustments should be the product of a considered, strategic process that ensures the nation’s continued leadership in space science and exploration.
The Planetary Society remains very concerned about the threat of severe workforce reductions and budget cuts to the agency. These could stymie efforts to explore the Moon, Mars, and the agency’s many other renowned scientific destinations, particularly during a period without Senate-confirmed leadership.
The Planetary Society calls on the Senate to expeditiously confirm a NASA Administrator to ensure the agency has an empowered leadership team in place before further disruptions to the workforce or budget occur.
The Planetary Society does not, cannot, and will not endorse candidates for appointed or elected office. However, NASA deserves a Senate-confirmed leadership team to properly advocate for the agency’s needs and interests in this dynamic political environment.
Press Resources
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy, is available for interviews. Please arrange with Danielle Gunn, chief communications officer, at [email protected]
The Planetary Society's Space Policy Recommendations to the Second Trump Administration
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
