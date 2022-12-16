Capturing the Cosmos

Orion’s return to Earth completes the Artemis I mission. NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean west of Baja California on Sunday morning, ending its successful uncrewed mission around the Moon. Orion was in space longer than any previous spacecraft designed for astronauts, not counting those that docked to a space station. While in a distant lunar orbit, Orion also broke another record, traveling farther from Earth than any human-rated spacecraft. Image credit: NASA.

The SOFIA flying telescope is heading to a museum. The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) was a joint mission between NASA and the German Space Agency. A 2.7-meter (106-inch) reflective telescope was mounted aboard a modified Boeing 747SP airplane that had previously flown for nearly 20 years as a commercial aircraft for PanAm and United Airlines. After eight years of scientific research, SOFIA has now been retired and will soon move to a new home in the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona.