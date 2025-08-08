Do rovers dream of electric sheep?

Nature has lots of ways of producing similar-looking things. In this case, ancient water and wind produced a feature on Mars that looks strikingly like coral. Whereas the coral found in Earth’s oceans is built up from the secretions of tiny sea creatures, this rock (imaged on July 24 by NASA’s Curiosity rover) was formed by billions of years of erosion by wind and dust. Image credit: NASA et al.

Lunar Trailblazer’s mission is officially over. NASA’s mission to map water on the Moon launched on Feb. 26, but mission operators lost contact with the spacecraft shortly afterwards. On July 31, NASA declared an end to the extensive efforts to re-establish communications with the orbiter.

Firefly is heading back to the Moon. NASA announced last week that it has awarded Firefly Aerospace $176.7 million to deliver two rovers and three scientific instruments to the lunar surface as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. Firefly’s contribution will fly on missions slated to land on the Moon in 2026 and 2028.

Life on other worlds could be fueled by cosmic rays. When these energetic particles coming from beyond the Solar System hit water ice, they can smash water molecules apart and release electrons. New research suggests that this process could create an energy source for life in cold, icy worlds like Europa, Enceladus, and parts of Mars.

A new Congressional caucus has formed to support human space exploration. The Advancing Humanity in Space Congressional Caucus, established with the support of Space for Humanity, aims to address the challenges, opportunities, and support needed for spaceflight, space exploration, and human expansion into space.