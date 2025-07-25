Worlds in swirls

Why send people back to the Moon? With higher costs and greater risk, crewed missions are inherently more difficult than robotic ones. But The Planetary Society’s science editor, Asa Stahl, PhD, explains why astronauts can be better than robots at conducting the kind of science that we want to do on the Moon. Pictured: Apollo 15 Commander David Scott deploying experiments on the Moon in 1971. Image credit: NASA.

Catch up on Planetary Radio. On our weekly show, New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern celebrates the 10th anniversary of the mission’s flyby with Pluto, with updates from planetary scientist Adeene Denton and Planetary Society Director of Government Relations Jack Kiraly. And on the first episode of Planetary Radio: Book Club Edition, bestselling science fiction author Andy Weir joins us for a conversation about his #1 bestselling novel, “Project Hail Mary,” soon to be a major motion picture.

Catch Sarah Al-Ahmed on some other great shows. Planetary Radio’s host and producer recently shared her love and knowledge of space with new audiences. Sarah joined streamer Moohoodles on Twitch last week, raising over $1,000 for The Planetary Society while discussing New Horizons, Pluto, and the importance of advocacy. She also joined Griffith Observatory’s All Space Considered show to talk about the Vera C. Rubin Observatory and the discoveries it’s already making about our Universe.

