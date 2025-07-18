Spaceflight worth the fight

What’s it like to experience micro-gravity? Former Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan recently found out, joining Space for Humanity and Zero-G for a flight as part of a program that brings weightlessness and wonder to a diverse group of space dreamers. On this week’s episode of our weekly podcast, you can hear all about the experience, with recordings taken during the flight and reflections on what it means to open space to everyone. Image credit: Space for Humanity.

The latest from the Planetary Society book club: “The Overview Effect.” Author and space philosopher Frank White coined the term “the Overview Effect” to describe how seeing Earth from orbit changes a person. Today, many astronauts returning from space have embraced the term. Nearly forty years since the first edition of his book by the same name, Frank joined The Planetary Society’s book club to discuss the concept and how it has evolved over the years. You can watch the recording of the event here.

