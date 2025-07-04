The Downlink • Jul 04, 2025
MRO, OMG!
Space Snapshot
This mesmerizing image from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter creates an optical illusion. What look like dark objects standing upright on the surface are actually streaks of dark sand sliding down slopes in a field of dunes. Learn more about the image and what it teaches us about Mars. Image credit: NASA, HiRISE, MRO, LPL (U. Arizona)
Fact Worth Sharing
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter carries the most powerful camera ever sent to Mars. From its position in orbit (at least 250 kilometers or 155 miles up), it can reveal details as small as 1 meter (3 feet) across on the Martian surface.
Mission Briefings
MRO is learning new moves after almost 20 years in space. NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was recently programmed to perform 120-degree rolls to more effectively point its SHARAD radar instrument at the Martian surface. This tool enables the spacecraft to distinguish between materials like rock, sand, and ice. Pictured: An artist’s impression of MRO above the Martian surface. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
Scientists may have discovered another interstellar object. First spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Chile on July 1, 2025, the object, named A11pl3Z, appears to be just inside Jupiter’s orbit and moving along an orbital path so eccentric that it is unlikely to be gravitationally bound by the Sun. Estimates suggest it may be an asteroid approximately 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) across.
NASA is preparing for major structural changes. In response to budget reductions, NASA recently announced plans to reduce staffing from about 17,400 full-time equivalents to 11,853 by fiscal year 2026. The agency is encouraging voluntary departures, including early retirements and buyouts of up to $25,000. To manage its work under these new conditions, NASA may overhaul its organizational structure.
Passing stars could influence the long-term evolution of our Solar System. New research suggests that, while rare, stellar flybys do occur and could have gravitational effects on planets and other worlds. Pluto and Mercury, for example, could become unstable in their orbits over cosmic timescales, even being ejected from the Solar System.
June 30 may become National Asteroid Day in the United States. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and John Cornyn (R-TX) have introduced a bipartisan resolution to officially recognize Asteroid Day, which has been celebrated globally for 10 years. The annual event commemorates the 1908 Tunguska impact and aims to raise public awareness about asteroids and planetary defense.
From The Planetary Society
You power the asteroid hunters who defend Earth! Dangerous asteroid impacts are rare, but they do happen. And they will continue to happen unless we can prevent them. That’s where you come in! The more expert asteroid hunters you help us fund through The Planetary Society's Shoemaker NEO Grants program, the more prepared we'll be! Plus, when you give today, your gift will be matched up to $25,000. Pictured: An artist’s impression of an asteroid approaching Earth. Image credit: Ray Cassel.
What does the future of human exploration hold? This week’s Planetary Radio takes you to the 2025 Humans to the Moon and Mars Summit in Washington, D.C., where experts discussed the scientific and diplomatic foundations guiding humanity’s journey beyond Earth.
Coming up in the Planetary Society book club: On July 8, join space philosopher Frank White to discuss his impactful book, “The Overview Effect." The book explores what happens when astronauts see Earth from space and why that moment changes them forever. Next, we're highlighting the amazing author Dava Sobel, whose storytelling has brought the wonders of science to life in ways few can match. Sobel, the winner of The Planetary Society’s Cosmos Award for Outstanding Public Presentation of Science, will join Planetary Society members in a live virtual event to answer questions and discuss her work.
In case you missed the last book club event… You can watch the video recording of our first-ever live, in-person book club meeting, which took place last week in Pasadena, CA. Host Mat Kaplan chatted with three contributors of the stunningly beautiful book "Mars: Photographs from the NASA Archives": former NASA Chief Scientist James Green, planetary scientist and author Emily Lakdawalla, and Jet Propulsion Lab Chief Engineer Emeritus Rob Manning. You'll see their favorite images as these great storytellers salute the Red Planet in front of a live Pasadena audience.
What's Up
This week, look for super bright Venus in the predawn east, with very bright Jupiter low on the eastern horizon. Yellowish Saturn rises late in the evening in the east, with reddish Mars shining in the west. Soon after sunset, Mercury is low in the west. Mercury will be at its greatest elongation on July 4, meaning it will be at its highest above the horizon, making it easier to see. Find out what else to look for in July’s night skies.
Carl Sagan. Bill Nye. You.
The Planetary Society was co-founded by Carl Sagan to give you an essential role in space exploration. Not already a member? Join today! When you become a member, you join a global community of space advocates who make a critical difference in supporting a future full of space exploration. Join CEO Bill Nye and become part of the world's most effective independent space advocacy nonprofit!
Wow of the Week
Passionate space advocates come in all shapes and sizes — and ages. Last week, brothers Jacob and Tommy and their friend Thomas of Murrieta, California, set up a lemonade stand to support The Planetary Society’s campaign to save NASA science.
Jacob and Tommy’s parents told us that Jacob has wanted to be an astronaut for as long as he can remember. When he learned about the devastating proposed NASA budget cuts and our campaign to fight them, Jacob wrote to his representatives in Congress to share his support for NASA. To share the message even further and raise some funds for the campaign, Jacob, Tommy, and Thomas decided to set up a lemonade stand. They raised $97 and donated every cent to The Planetary Society to help our fight for NASA’s science programs.
Image credit: Rachel Hanson.
