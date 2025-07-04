MRO is learning new moves after almost 20 years in space. NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was recently programmed to perform 120-degree rolls to more effectively point its SHARAD radar instrument at the Martian surface. This tool enables the spacecraft to distinguish between materials like rock, sand, and ice. Pictured: An artist’s impression of MRO above the Martian surface. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Scientists may have discovered another interstellar object. First spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Chile on July 1, 2025, the object, named A11pl3Z, appears to be just inside Jupiter’s orbit and moving along an orbital path so eccentric that it is unlikely to be gravitationally bound by the Sun. Estimates suggest it may be an asteroid approximately 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) across.

NASA is preparing for major structural changes. In response to budget reductions, NASA recently announced plans to reduce staffing from about 17,400 full-time equivalents to 11,853 by fiscal year 2026. The agency is encouraging voluntary departures, including early retirements and buyouts of up to $25,000. To manage its work under these new conditions, NASA may overhaul its organizational structure.

Passing stars could influence the long-term evolution of our Solar System. New research suggests that, while rare, stellar flybys do occur and could have gravitational effects on planets and other worlds. Pluto and Mercury, for example, could become unstable in their orbits over cosmic timescales, even being ejected from the Solar System.

June 30 may become National Asteroid Day in the United States. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and John Cornyn (R-TX) have introduced a bipartisan resolution to officially recognize Asteroid Day, which has been celebrated globally for 10 years. The annual event commemorates the 1908 Tunguska impact and aims to raise public awareness about asteroids and planetary defense.