Going the distance to get the shot

The very first photos of Earth from space were taken in 1946 with the same basic technology used by ordinary people at the time: a camera with film. The camera was sent to the edge of space by a group of soldiers and scientists in a durable steel case aboard a decommissioned missile on a suborbital trajectory. After taking photos, the capsule containing the camera crash-landed back on Earth, and the film was retrieved to be developed in a lab using the chemical process we still use to develop film today.

Likewise, Apollo astronauts used specialized cameras to take photos using traditional film that was developed in labs back on Earth. Even early spy satellites carried enormous spools of specialized Kodak film. When the film was full, the satellite would drop the spool in a heat-shielded reentry capsule equipped with a parachute. A plane would then fly by and scoop up the capsule in midair.

The earliest deep-space probes also took photos on film, but because they couldn’t return them to Earth for developing, the imaging teams had to use a bit more ingenuity. The NASA lunar orbiters of the 1960s had ingenious equipment on board to take film photos, then develop the negatives, and then mechanically scan them one line at a time to create an electrical signal. The signal strength varied according to how bright each spot on the image was — a process similar to that used in early fax machines. This codified signal could then be transmitted back to Earth via radio for reassembly as an image by the scientists on the ground.