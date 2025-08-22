Rock, ice, and glass

China is planning a possible mission to Enceladus. China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory and the Shanghai Institute of Satellite Engineering have proposed an orbiter and lander mission to explore Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus, aiming to examine its potential habitability. Learn more about the mission and how it fits into China’s planetary science ambitions. Pictured: A view of Enceladus from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft. Image credit: ASA / JPL-Caltech / SSI / Justin Cowart.

The Planetary Society hosted a Capitol Hill briefing on the Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO). Attendees asked questions directly to top experts in astrophysics and astrobiology, helping to ensure that the U.S. space policy community understands why HWO will be a game-changer in the search for life and why it needs continued support.

The YSES-1 system is an intriguing, unusual place. YSES-1 was the first directly imaged multiplanetary system around a Sun-like star. Kielan Hoch and Emily Rickman from the Space Telescope Science Institute join this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about surprising new observations from JWST of a dusty circumplanetary disk around one of the system’s planets and high-altitude silicate clouds in the atmosphere of another.

Exploring the Overview Effect with Frank White. The latest episode of the new monthly Planetary Radio: Book Club Edition invites you into a conversation with author Frank White, whose book “The Overview Effect” explores the life-changing perspective shift that many astronauts report experiencing after seeing Earth from above.

Next up in the member community: Planetary People with Dave Doody. This event series features people who embody The Planetary Society’s mission. This time, we’re joined by Dave Doody, a longtime JPL engineer who has been a key team member on many planetary science missions, including Cassini and Europa Clipper. He’ll join Planetary Society members in our online member community on Aug. 26 to talk about his work, his perspectives on space exploration, and his longtime involvement with the Society. Not yet a member? Join today.