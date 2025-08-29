Are you ready for your close-up?

Bennu samples are yielding surprising discoveries. Samples returned from the asteroid by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission appear to contain a mixture of materials, including dust that formed in our Solar System, organic matter from interstellar space, and stardust that predates our Sun. Pictured: A scanning electron microscope image of a micrometeorite impact crater in a particle of asteroid Bennu material. Image credit: NASA/Zia Rahman.

JAXA and ESA are teaming up on an asteroid mission. The Japanese space agency recently announced that it will provide the rocket for a European mission to observe the asteroid Apophis when it passes close to the Earth in 2029.

Calling all creative writers! The SETI Institute has announced the Cosmic Chronicles Literary Prize, a contest for emerging writers of all ages whose work explores questions of life, intelligence, and consciousness in the Universe. Learn more about the contest and how to submit your work.

Ceres may have once been habitable. New analysis of data from NASA’s Dawn mission, which orbited the dwarf planet from 2015 to 2018, suggests that the bright, reflective regions on Ceres’ surface may consist of salts left over from liquid that came from an enormous reservoir of salty water below the surface.

JWST has taken its first look at 3I/ATLAS. The space telescope’s near-infrared observations of the interstellar comet suggest that its coma contains the gases carbon dioxide, water, carbon monoxide, and carbonyl sulfide, in addition to water ice particles. They also suggest that it may have the highest ratio of carbon dioxide to water ever observed in a comet.

Juice is on track for a gravity-assist flyby of Venus after an anomaly. The European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission briefly lost communication with Earth in July, but the mission team resolved that issue. The spacecraft will fly past Venus on Aug. 31 to adjust its speed and trajectory on its way to the Jupiter system.