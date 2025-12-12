The Downlink • Dec 12, 2025
Mostly monochromatic
Space Snapshot
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS continues to amaze us as it streaks through the Solar System. One of the latest images of the cosmic visitor (pictured) comes from ESA’s Juice spacecraft, which is en route to Jupiter’s icy moons. It used five of its science instruments to observe 3I/ATLAS, gathering information about the comet’s behavior and composition. Though it was able to send back images, most of the data it collected won’t reach Earth until February 2026. Image credit: ESA/Juice/NavCam.
Fact Worth Sharing
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is thought to be at least 7 billion years old, making it almost twice the age of our Sun.
Mission Briefings
Perseverance has recorded “mini-lightning” in Martian dust devils. The rover captured audio and electromagnetic data confirming that dust devils on Mars produce electrical sparks and mini-sonic booms. Research results like these are why The Planetary Society led a 25-year campaign to send microphones to Mars. Pictured: A dust devil captured by another Mars rover, Curiosity, in 2020. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI.
ESA has identified Enceladus as its top target for a future mission. The European Space Agency’s long-range plan has selected Saturn’s icy, potentially habitable moon as the highest-priority “large-class” mission target in the next decades. An Enceladus mission would include flybys and possibly sampling of plume material.
Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA has cleared the Senate Commerce Committee. The billionaire entrepreneur and private astronaut’s nomination was approved by a vote of 18-10. The final step will be for the full Senate to vote on the nomination.
NASA has lost contact with the MAVEN Mars orbiter. The spacecraft, which has been in Mars orbit since 2014, studies the loss of the Martian atmosphere to space and serves as a communications relay station for rovers on the Martian surface. NASA announced this week that ground stations lost contact with MAVEN on Dec. 6 and are working to understand the issue.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine published a vision for the first humans on Mars. A committee of expert scientists recently published its consensus report on the science priorities and technological capabilities required for a series of human missions to Mars. The report emphasizes the search for life, accessing Martian resources for a sustained human presence, and the complementary roles of humans and robots in conducting science from the surface.
From The Planetary Society
The December issue of The Planetary Report is here. Our year-end issue looks back on 2025 through the lens of images. We share the images that defined the last year in space exploration, and reflect on the possible impact that proposed NASA budget cuts could have on the future of space imaging. There’s much more to explore in this issue, which you can read online right now. Pictured: This composite image of Mars passing behind the Moon is part of the extended online collection of images from the past year. Image credit: IAC/Daniel López/Carmelo González.
Step inside the 2025 Mars Society Convention. This annual event brought together experts in science, policy, technology, AI, and beyond to discuss humanity’s future on the red planet. This week’s Planetary Radio brings you conversations with speakers and guests at the convention, which took place in October.
Are we alone? Astrophysicist and "science evangelist" Adam Frank believes we are finally nearing the answer to this question. He joined this month’s Planetary Society virtual book club meeting to discuss his book “The Little Book of Aliens,” which explores every facet of the search and how a discovery would rock our world.
What's Up
The Geminid meteor shower — usually the best shower of the year — peaks overnight between Dec. 13 and 14, with increased activity several days before and after. You can also find yellowish Saturn high up in the early evening west, with very bright Jupiter rising in the mid-evening east. Mercury is low to the horizon in the pre-dawn east. Find out what else to look for in December’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
Space images don’t always need color in order to be beautiful or scientifically informative, as you’ve seen throughout this issue of the Downlink. Black and white can be just as powerful in space art, too. In this acrylic painting by Planetary Society member and space artist John Benjamin, the serenity of a black-and-white cosmic scene is interrupted by the dramatic flash of color of a meteorite impact. Image credit: John Benjamin.
