By Jove! (Literally)

ESA’s mission to Jupiter’s moons will launch this April. The European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission is ready to ship to a launch facility in French Guiana where it will launch in April. The mission will take eight years to reach the Jupiter system, where it will study potentially ocean-bearing moons Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto. Pictured: An artist’s impression of JUICE at Jupiter. Image credit: ESA.

Ingenuity is still keeping up with Perseverance. Nearly two years after landing on Mars, the small, experimental drone spacecraft recently completed its 40th flight. It has been following the Perseverance rover on its route across the Martian terrain, successfully demonstrating the viability of using a flying spacecraft to explore another world.

Commercial launches will soon be able to happen in Canada. This week the Government of Canada announced a new regulatory framework for commercial launches from Canadian soil, expanding the nation’s space capabilities.

The Lucy spacecraft’s solar array is still facing issues. When the NASA mission to study the Jupiter Trojan asteroids launched in October 2021, one of its two solar arrays failed to deploy correctly. Although the mission team states it is still functioning adequately, their efforts to correct its deployment continue to be fruitless. The team will resume efforts to fix it late next year when the spacecraft heads back toward the Sun on its long trajectory toward the orbit of Jupiter.