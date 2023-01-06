How to see Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF)

A comet from the outer Solar System will be passing close to Earth for the first time in 50,000 years this month, and you might just be able to see it.

Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) — still without a snappy nickname — is currently visible using a telescope, but as it approaches Earth it is expected to get brighter and easier to see. The comet has a long orbit that takes it from the outer reaches of the Solar System in toward the Sun over thousands of years. It will reach its closest point to the Sun on Jan. 12, 2023, after which it will continue on past Earth. The comet will be closest to us on Feb. 1, at a distance of about 42 million kilometers (26 million miles). In the weeks surrounding its closest approach it may be visible with the naked eye or with binoculars.