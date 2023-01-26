How JWST confirmed its first exoplanet and opened a new frontier

Remarkably, LHS 475 b is 99% of Earth’s diameter. However, that’s where the similarity with our own planet ends. A year on LHS 475 b takes just two Earth days because it orbits closer to its star than any planet in the Solar System. It’s likely tidally locked, too, with one side always facing its host star while the other is in perpetual darkness. Only 40.7 light-years distant in the Southern Hemisphere constellation Octans, it orbits a red dwarf star less than half the temperature of the Sun.

An easy confirmation

The observations of LHS 475 b by JWST are groundbreaking because it’s a small, rocky planet – one of the most challenging types of exoplanet to find and study. It was initially detected as a potential world by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which looks for exoplanets crossing the disk of their stars. Researchers from the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU APL) in Laurel, Maryland then used JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument to take a look at the candidate exoplanet. On Aug. 31, 2022, it captured the planet easily and clearly with only two transit observations. The find was revealed on Jan. 11, 2023, at a press conference of the American Astronomical Society and published as a paper online.

“When we acquired the transit data from JWST we could definitively say that, yes, it was this star that the transit signal was coming from, that the planet radius was about one Earth radius, and, combined with a few other pieces of information we were confident that we could validate this planet as being a rocky Earth-sized planet,” said Kevin Stevenson, who with Jacob Lustig-Yaeger leads the research team at JHU APL. “It highlights the precision of JWST’s instruments.” He should know, having used JWST in August 2022 to detect carbon dioxide for the first time in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, “hot Jupiter” WASP-39b. That was a landmark moment in itself, but now it’s time for a new frontier — the big reveal of rocky exoplanets.