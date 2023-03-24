Asteroids worth getting psyched about

Material from asteroid Ryugu may contain an RNA building block. Analysis of a small sample of the asteroid Ryugu (pictured) returned to Earth by Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission in 2020 has found signs of uracil, one of the four building blocks of RNA, as well as complex organic molecules that are essential for life as we know it. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is on its way back from another asteroid with even more material, which will add to our understanding of the role asteroids may have played in the origins of life on Earth. Image credit: JAXA.

JWST has studied the atmosphere of a planet 40 light-years from Earth. The space telescope examined VHS 1256 b, a planet that orbits two stars at a distance about four times farther out than Pluto orbits our Sun. JWST found silicate dust grains in the atmosphere, as well as water, methane, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide, the largest number of molecules ever identified all at once on a planet outside our Solar System.

A new study has mapped water near the lunar south pole. Data from the now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) mission allowed researchers to create a detailed map of water around the Moon's south pole. Most of it can be found as ice in the shadows of craters, where temperatures are even colder than the average lunar nightside lows.

The Artemis II rocket is coming together. Teams at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have fully integrated the major structures of the Space Launch System rocket’s core stage for Artemis II. Scheduled for November 2024, the mission will send four astronauts around the Moon as a precursor for the next Moon landings. Next, teams will integrate the four RS-25 engines to the engine section to complete the stage.

The U.S. Department of Education wants to hear students’ ideas for advancing space science and exploration. The Your Place in Space challenge engages high school student teams from the United States to come up with innovative ideas to address challenges like orbital debris, maximize the growing space economy, apply space data to environmental efforts, and much more.