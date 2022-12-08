Your guide to rings of the Solar System

It turns out planets aren’t the only worlds with rings. In 2013, scientists announced asteroid Chariklo has two rings. Measurements since then have refined the width of the rings to be between five and nine kilometers (three and six miles) wide. Chariklo itself measures 302 kilometers (188 miles) wide. It is the largest known Centaur, a type of asteroid that orbits the Sun between Saturn and Uranus.

Another Centaur named Chiron was announced to have a possible ring system in 2015. Ringed Centaurs may be common, although their distances from Earth makes them a challenge to study.

In 2017, scientists discovered a ring around dwarf planet Haumea, which is located in the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune’s orbit. A Planetary Society Shoemaker Grant winner helped make the discovery.

There are likely other ring systems in our Solar System that have evaded detection. Mars may have faint dust rings fed by Phobos and Deimos, but efforts to find them have been unsuccessful. Some scientists thought Pluto would have a faint dust ring, but it was not detected when the New Horizons spacecraft flew past the dwarf planet in 2015.

Saturn’s moons Iapetus and Rhea may have once had rings that fell to the surface; Iapetus’ strange equatorial ridge could be remnants of such a system. Mars may get a prominent ring in the future when its moon Phobos breaks apart.

