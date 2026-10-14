The first mission to land on a moon of Mars could launch as soon as next week, carrying with it a dustbuster-like instrument that The Planetary Society helped develop. If all goes well, this tool will help the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft bring back the first-ever samples from the Martian moon Phobos.

By returning samples from Phobos, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s MMX mission hopes to reveal what the moons of Mars are really like and how they formed — from another world smashing into Mars, as asteroids that got captured by Mars’ gravity, or in some other way entirely. What MMX finds would help reveal an early chapter of the Solar System’s history, one in which giant impacts and migrating asteroids likely transformed our planet.

Why is a Planetary Society-funded tool heading to Phobos?

Some of the greatest discoveries in the history of space exploration have come from picking up pieces of other worlds and bringing them back to Earth. But sampling is hard. As a form of redundancy, and to help test different technologies, JAXA is launching MMX with two ways to collect pieces of Phobos. One of these, called P-sampler, is based on a technology that The Planetary Society helped make happen.