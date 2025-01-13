Space Agencies
Space agencies are essential to how we learn about and explore the Universe. Whether launching astronauts, building satellites, or sending probes out into the Solar System, every space agency helps define humanity’s relationship with the Cosmos in their own way. They have different histories, come in different sizes, can pursue different priorities, and often work in different ways.
Here’s a look at some of the agencies around the world making space science and exploration possible:
The China National Space Administration (CNSA)
China's national space agency and operator of its planetary exploration programs.
The European Space Agency (ESA)
The international space agency helping European countries work together.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
India's national space agency and burgeoning planetary explorer.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
Japan's national agency to explore the Universe and build infrastructure in space.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
The space agency of the United States of America.
The Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities
Russia's public organization for space projects and exploration.