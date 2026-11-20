Sarah Al-Ahmed: This moment is so concrete. We know the spacecraft is still alive, and we’ll be able to celebrate in that moment. But the end of the mission might be very nebulous. We might not know the moment it goes down, and there will probably be a lot of communicating back and forth with the spacecraft when that happens, so it’s going to be harder to mark that moment. How would that feel different from what you experienced with Cassini, where there was a definitive end of mission, versus Voyager maybe just going quiet someday without us really knowing?

Linda Spilker: With Cassini, we knew almost to the minute when the mission would end, so there was a chance to be prepared and to put together a celebration. We had the teams and their families all gathered at JPL and Caltech for a grand celebration of the end of the Cassini mission. You’re right, for Voyager it’s going to be different. One day, as has happened in the past, there might be no signal from Voyager. And maybe this time there won’t even be a tone telling us Voyager is still there.

Of course, we have a checklist. We’ll try everything we can think of and send up all sorts of commands, just in case there’s a hiccup or something went wrong and maybe we can get Voyager back. But at some point, when we get to the bottom of that list, we’ll have to quietly say, “OK, it looks like that Voyager spacecraft is now humanity’s silent ambassador, carrying the Golden Record out into space, a true interstellar traveler.” That’s going to be a hard moment to admit, because I’ll be one of the ones saying, “Have we tried everything? Did we try this? Did we try that?” But finally we’ll have to say, “OK, for this Voyager, it’s the end of the mission.”

Then the same thing will happen for the second Voyager. It might be a short time later, or it might be years later, until we no longer hear from the second spacecraft. Then it, too, will become another silent ambassador for humanity, carrying the Golden Record with the sights and sounds and the information about our planet that we’d like another civilization to know. And who knows? Maybe as our silent ambassadors are sailing the seas of space, one day an extraterrestrial civilization might find them and perhaps even bring them home.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: Wouldn’t that be something? Tens of thousands or millions of years later: “Hey, we found this. Would you like it back?” But it’s quite possible that these spacecraft will outlast everything else we’ve made. Here on Earth, things change and degrade. Out in space, they degrade slowly. It’s quite conceivable that these might be the things that carry us out into the Universe further than anything ever in the history of humanity. That’s such a profound thing to think about; I can’t even wrap my head around it. How do you process knowing that this thing you worked on could outlast all of us and outlast humanity?

Linda Spilker: You’re right, Sarah. The Golden Record is made to last a billion years, and that’s a long time. We will have rotated around quite a bit in our own spiral arm of the galaxy. On the cover, there’s a diagram showing where we’re located in the galaxy relative to, I think, the 14 nearest pulsars, showing where Earth is and how to backtrack to find us. In something like 40,000 years, each Voyager will come within about 700 light-days or so of a neighboring star. Voyager is so tiny that it might take much longer for a civilization at such a star to be able to find it. But to know that there’s a small piece of humanity out there for someone else to find is, I don’t know, kind of a comforting feeling.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: Thank you so much for coming on the show and sharing this moment. I’m going to be out there in the middle of the night waving at the sky, and I think a lot of our listeners will, too. This mission has not only inspired generations to go into the field of space, but it showed us worlds we’d never seen before and sparked a love of space across the entire world in a way I don’t know any other spacecraft will again. I’d like to thank you and everybody else who worked on this mission for not only making that possible, but keeping it alive long enough that we can say something humans made reached one light-day.

Linda Spilker: I completely agree. And you’re right, there are only so many firsts. When it comes to exploring those four outer planets and their moons, Voyager has a lot of those.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: Thank you so much, Linda. I wish you and the entire team amazing luck over the next year. We need those spacecraft to survive until the 50th. After that, I’ll still be sad if they go down, but at least I’ll know they made it to that milestone.

Linda Spilker: Thank you, Sarah. I completely agree, and I just want to say: Go, Voyager.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: Go, Voyager.