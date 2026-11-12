NASA is facing historic budgetary threats. The fiscal year 2026 and 2027 budget requests each proposed cutting NASA’s Science Mission Directorate by nearly 50%. More than 50 science missions are facing termination. Efforts like Mars Sample Return, missions to Venus, and the Geospace Dynamics Constellation have been canceled or delayed given the budgetary constraints, and there has been fierce criticism over cost overruns and schedule slips.

In that context, NASA is turning to cheaper and more tightly controlled projects in an effort to return scientific discoveries more quickly and at a lower cost. The most visible implementation is the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, started in 2018, which buys rides for NASA instruments aboard commercially built lunar landers. In the last two years, the agency has also begun a run of internally directed science missions chosen without competition, including the SkyFall helicopters and Aeolus instruments bound for Mars, and the PROMISE rover to the Moon.

Meanwhile, the competitive programs that produce some of NASA’s most celebrated missions have stalled. Discovery-class missions, meant to launch every two years, now face a seven-year gap between Psyche’s launch in 2023 and DAVINCI’s expected launch in 2030. The New Frontiers program, which gave us missions like New Horizons at Pluto and Juno at Jupiter, was meant to be competed twice each decade, but it will see at least a full 10-year gap between the selection of Dragonfly in 2019 and its next mission.

An untested premise behind these choices is that smaller and cheaper missions can substitute for the science of larger ones at a reduced cost.

Multibillion-dollar decisions of this magnitude deserve evidence, and until now, the data existed only in scattered budget documents and inconsistent publication archives. So, as a first step, we assembled a way to track and compare science output.